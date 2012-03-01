Akai AX80 Synthesizer Hacking

END USER INFORMATION

Akai AX80 Owner’s Manual

CHIPSET REFERENCE SHEETS AND OTHER TECHNICAL INFORMATION DOCUMENTS

Intel 8279 Display and Keyboard Interface, NEC uPD8279C

NEC uPD2764 EEPROM

NEC uPD446 RAM

NEC uPD8253C Programmable Interval Timer

NEC uPD8255AC Peripheral Interface

Texas Instruments (TI) 74LS293 4-bit Counters

Toshiba TC4050BP Hex Buffer

NEC uCOM 87 CPU Series Data Book

NEC uCOM-87AD CPU Series User’s Manual

NEC uPD7801 (Related CPU) Data Sheet

NEC uPD7810 CPU User’s Manual

SN74LS374 Address Latch

74LS00 NAND Gate

Curtis Electromusic – CEM 3372 Controllable Signal Processor (Voice Chip), 3372 Supplementary Info

Akai AX80 Service Manual (includes schematics)

TAPE OUT (FSK) INFORMATION AND UTILITIES

Akai AX80 FSK (tape in/out) encoding and decoding utility pack (currently designed for Windows command-line usage only): Direct Download

Simply run one or both of the included batch files.

Akai AX80 Tape Out (FSK) Format Information

The Akai AX80 frequency shift keying format (FSK) consists of two tones: A high tone centering at around 1958 Hz and a low tone centering around 979 Hz.

A “mark” (digital one) is two cycles of 1958 Hz (high) tone and a “space” (digital zero) is one cycle of 979 Hz (low) tone, meaning that each bit takes the same time to transmit regardless of whether it is one or zero. In other words, the AX80 maintains a steady baud rate where the time length of the FSK dump remains constant irrespective of the specific patch data. This is an expected and natural result of the high tone being exactly twice the frequency of the low tone.

Every AX80 FSK patch dump is approximately 60 seconds long, with the first 9 seconds consisting of the pilot/leader tone which is equal in frequency to the high tone of 1944 Hz.

The Akai AX80 communicates via asynchronous serial transmission with the highly unorthodox framing of 1 start bit, 8 data bits, no parity bits, and 8 (yes, eight!) stop bits per 17-bit word.

When each transmission is decoded into traditional 8-bit words, it should contain 2913 bytes.

Akai AX80 FSK File Format

After discarding the leader tone, the first meaningful byte is a header byte of $AA. The second byte transmitted is a (somewhat arbitrarily) user determined identification number which ranges from 0-29 (decimal) expressed in hexadecimal as $00-$1D.

The next bytes are actual user patch data with the first 1440 bytes being BANK A, directly followed by BANK B which is also 1440 bytes. Each bank contains 32 patches, and each patch is composed of 45 different parameters, each expressed by one byte.

After the patch data, there is one byte of junk padding which can be set to ’00’ so as to not affect the following byte which is a checksum. The checksum is an 8-bit (one byte) standard checksum which is calculated in the traditional manner of XORing each transmitted byte with the previous checksum value. The leader tone and $AA header byte are not included in the checksum-8 calculation, only the identification number, patch data (BANK A & BANK B), and garbage byte (usually null).

Concluding the transmission is a thirty byte trailer of straight $55 values. Like the leader tone, anything after the thirty byte trailer should be discarded and not considered part of the file format.

Akai AX80 (Rev. K) Factory Preset Data Cassette Tape (WAV file)

CPU/ROM/EPROM BIOS AND FIRMWARE SPECIFICS

In-depth information to be added at a later date, but related and generally relevant information is already available here.

Akai AX80 (Revision I) [December 1984] ROM firmware

Akai AX80 (Revision K) [February 1985] ROM firmware

Akai AX80 (Revision L) [?August? 1985] ROM firmware

Akai AX80 main CPU mask ROM

REVERSE ENGINEERING NOTES

Memory mapping, etc. to be added at a later date. Ready to compile assembly code will not be made available, sorry.