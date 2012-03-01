Akai MPC60 Factory Sounds Library

The original MPC60 came with four factory floppy disks, each with a different kit of sounds:

Studio set

Rock set

Dry set

Synth set

The Akai MPC60/MPC60II library consisted of the following:

SL601 Samba set

SL602 Ambience set

SL603 New ’60s set

SL604 Loft-drum

SL605 Real-drum

SL606 Solid-drum

SL607 Native-drum

SL608 Live-drum

SL609 LA-1 set

SL610 UK-1 set

SL611 Percuss-1

SL612 Power-drum

SL613 Metal-drum

SL614 UK-2 set

SL615 UK-3 set

SL616 UK-4 set

SL617 UK-5 set

SL618 UK-6 set

SL619 UK-7 set

SL620 UK-8 set

SL621 Mix-1 Dry

SL622 Mix-2 Gate

SL623 Mix-3 Dry

SL624 Rickyset 1

SL625 Rickyset 2

SL626 Rickyset 3

SL627 Natural & Voxset

SL628 Dance & Voxset

SL629 New Funk

SL630 Brushes

Note: There are other rips of this set available elsewhere which have some of the missing disks, but they are truncated images at 720K size instead of the proper 800K. As such, some content is missing and/or corrupted.

Akai MPC60 Factory Library (Omniflop format)

Currently missing disks: 603, 611, and 621 through 630. Please contribute anything missing, if proper 800K format.