Akai S-Series CD-ROM Sound Library

Volume 1 XL – Complete S3000 & CD3000 Library

A. Piano/Keyboard/Mallet

B. Strings

C. Brass/Wind

D. Drum/Rhythm

E. Percussion

F. Bass/Guitar

G. Voice/Organ

H. Synthesizer

I. Work Station

J. Sample Wave Mixing

K. Sample Wave Mixing

L. Sound Effects

M. Ethnic/Break Beats/Orchestra/Others

Volume 2 – Complete S1000/S110 Library

A. Piano

B. Strings

C. Brass/Wind

D. Drum

E. Percussion

F. Bass/Guitar

G. Voice

H. Keyboard

I. Synthesizer

J. Others

K. Work Station

L. Sample Wave Mixing

M. Sound Effects

Volume 3 – Drum Kit Collection

A. Kick

B. Snare

C. Tom

D. Hi-Hat

E. Crash Cymbal

F. Crash Cymbal

G. Ride Cymbal

H. Ride Cymbal

I. Snare

J. Tom

K. Drum Kit

Volume 4 – Rhythm Loop Collection

A. Dry Loop

B. Ambience Loop

C. Synth Loop

D. Effect Loop

E. Others Loop

F. Bonus Sounds

Volume 5 – Percussion Collection

A. Cuba

B. Cuba

C. Brazil

D. Africa

E. Other

F. Other

G. Ethnic

H. FX

I. Kit

Volume 6 – Sound Effects Collection

A. Daily Life

B. Tools

C. Human

D. Background

E. Synth FX

F. Transportation

G. Other Sounds 1

H. Other Sounds 2

Volume 7 – New Keyboard Collection (for S3000 XL)

A. Piano

B. Piano II

C. Strings

D. Guitar

E. Bass

F. Synthesizer

G. Voice

H. Mallet

I. Other

Volume 8 – General MIDI Sets

A. GM Set #1

B. GM Set #2

C. GM Set #3

D. GM Set #4

E. GM Set #5

F. Percussion / Sound Effects

G. Drum Kit

Accessing our premium content requires a password. To receive the password, please Like us on Facebook and send a message to our page.