Akai S900 Archive

Last known revision for S900 is 1.2C. Multiple variants of 1.2 are known but the Akai S900 1.2A EPROM binaries are available for repair and updating purposes.

Additional Features of v1.2

– One Shot mode (page 14 of Edit Program)

– Previous Sample Bandwidth display

– MIDI Program Change enable/disable

– MIDI loudness send/receive (MIDI channel volume?)

– Sustain previous voices while changing patches

– Boot OS from floppy

Note: Burning the ROMs requires an EPROM programmer and two 27128 type EPROMS.

Akai S900 Disks

S900 OS Disks

(requires v1.2 / 1,2 firmware; update using the above firmware, if necessary)

Operating System v2.1

Operating System v4.0

Additional Features of OS 2 and 4

1. Pre-trigger recording

– retains 2000 samples prior to transient (preserves attack)

2. Special one shot mode

– auto-handling of drum machine MIDI

3. Crossfade looping

– page 13 of Edit Sample

4. Dynamic Filtering

– ADSR control, no resonance; page 17 of Edit Program

5. Automatic locating of start point

– trims gaps; page 6 of Edit Sample

6. Velocity release by note on

– page 10 of Edit Program

7. Combine two samples for velocity crossfade type samples

– page 15 of Edit Sample

8. Changing the velocity mix curve for velocity crossfade

– page 4 of Edit Program

9. Time skew for velocity

– page 14 of Edit Program

10. Key group copy function

– page 3 of Edit Program

11. Disk mode: Compression of sampled data (OS4 only)

– saves disk space; enable/disable via Disk menu

S900 Bundled Floppy Disks

(see page 23 of the Operator’s Manual for more details)

S900 Operation Guide Disk

SL501 – Grand Piano #1

SL502 – Chopper Bass

S900 Sound Library (SL5xx)

SL503 – Drum Kit #1

SL504 – Voices, Flute, Vocal

SL505 – Orchestra #1

SL506 – Strings #1

SL507 – Brass #1

SL508 – Harp Gliss, Cello-Viola, Pan Pipes

SL509 – Pizz Strings, Eastern, Kalimba

SL510 – The Stick

SL511 – Bells, Strings, String Bell

SL512 – Guitars #1

SL513 – Effects #1

SL514 – Clarinet, Brook, Harp Pluck, Glock Harp

SL515 – Glass Bell, Choir, Voice Strings

SL516 – Ooos (Chorus)

SL517 – Acoustic Guitar, Classical Guitar

SL518 – Ring Mod 1/2, Solo Guitar

SL519 – Violin Cellos

SL520 – Acoustic Bass, Bass1~7, Fretless 1/2

SL521 – Strings #2

SL522 – Strat Guitar

SL523 – Choir 1/2/3

SL524 – Choir 4

SL525 – Choir 5

SL526 – Les Paul, 12 Strings

SL527 – Les Paul VS

SL528 – Solo Violin, Slow Violin, Violin Sect

SL529 – Cello #1

SL530 – Ethnic Percussions

SL531 – Harp #1

SL532 – Violin #1

SL533 – Contra Bass, Cello, Violin

SL534 – Viola

SL535 – Vibraphone

SL536 – Pan Flute

SL537 – Flute, Piccolo

SL538 – Bass Flute, Alto Flute

SL539 – Ocarina

SL540 – Recorder

SL541 – Bass Recorder

SL542 – Fretless Bass

SL543 – Brazilian Guitar

SL544 – French Horn

SL545 – Church Bell, Church Organ

SL546 – Tenor Sax, Trombone, Flugelhorn

SL547 – The Islands, Marimba, Vibraphone

SL548 – Rolling Timpani, Gong

SL549 – Synthe Bass 1~7

SL550 – Guitars #2

SL551 – Effects #2

SL552 – Harpsichord, Tubular Bells

SL553 – Orchestra Hit #1

SL554 – Latin Percussion, Conga

SL555 – Effects #3

SL556 – Orchestra #2

… (number and titles 557~580 are unknown and unverified) …

SL581 Multi Sound 1

SL582 Synth Sound 1

SL583 Dry Kit

S950 (SL50xx) Sound Library (also backwards compatible with S900)

These disks utilize the maximum capabilities of the S950 and have been recorded with a sampling rate of 48kHz for sound that surpasses CD quality. They can also be used with the S900 and the S1000 series samplers.

SL5001 – Off Mic Piano

SL5002 – Electric Piano

SL5003 – Rich Strings

SL5004 – Violin Pizz & Marc

SL5005 – Viola Pizz & Marc

SL5006 – Real Choir

SL5007 – Brass Section #2

SL5008 – Trumpets

SL5009 – Saxes

SL5010 – Wind & Mallet

SL5011 – Chopper Bass #2

SL5012 – Wood & Fretless Bass

SL5013 – Bass Variation

SL5014 – Nylon Guitar

SL5015 – Synthe & Techno Kit

SL5016 – Kick & Snare

SL5017 – Percussion #3

SL5018 – Percussion #4

SL5019 – Ethnic Percussion #2

SL5020 – African Percussion

PSL9xxx Library for S900/S950

PSL9001 – Orchestra

PSL9002 – unknown

PSL9003 – Grand Piano

PSL9004 – Gigging Piano

PSL9005 – Moog/MKS/Emu Basses

PSL9009 – Mixed Choir

PSL9010 – unknown

PSL9011 – Live Drums 1

PSL9012 – Drums & Percussion 1

PSL9013 – Electronic Drums

PSL9014 – unknown

PSL9015 – unknown

PSL9016 – Special Strings

PSL9017 – unknown

PSL9018 – Songwriter

PSL9019 – unknown

PSL9020 – unknown

PSL9021 – Collection 1

PSL9022 – unknown

PSL9023 – unknown

PSL9024 – unknown

PSL9025 – Linn Drums

PSL9026 – unknown

PSL9027 – Trombone / Alto Grr Sax

PSL9028 – Trumpet / Jazz Tenor Sax

PSL9029 – unknown

PSL9030 – unknown

PSL9031 – Trumpet Classic

PSL9032 – unknown

PSL9033 – String Orchestra

PSL9034 – Cello

PSL9035..43 – unknown

PSL9044 – Grand Choir

PSL9045 – Dual Bah Choir

PSL9046 – Hammond 1

PSL9047 – Hammond 2

PSL9048 – Electric Guitar with Chorus

PSL9049 – unknown

PSL9050 – Acoustic Picking Guitar

PSL9051 – Sitar

PSL9052 – Banjo Dobro

PSL9053 – unknown

PSL9054 – unknown

PSL9055 – Trumpet II

PSL9056 – Sax ‘n’ Flute Set

PSL9057 – Marimba

PSL9058 – Humour

PSL9059 – Classical Flute

PSL9060 – Band Disk

Akai S900 Bad RAM (D-RAM) Bit Codes

These are verified and definitive codes; no guesswork involved.

IC45 = DJ0

IC46 = DJ1

IC47 = DJ2

IC48 = DJ3 IC49 = DJ4

IC50 = DJ5

IC51 = DJ6

IC52 = DJ7 IC53 = DJ8

IC54 = DJ9

IC55 = DJ10

IC56 = DJ11

IC57 = DJ12

IC58 = DJ13

IC59 = DJ14

IC60 = DJ15 IC61 = DK8

IC62 = DK9

IC63 = DK10

IC64 = DK11

IC65 = DK12

IC66 = DK13

IC67 = DK14

IC68 = DK15 IC69 = DK4

IC70 = DK5

IC71 = DK6

IC72 = DK7

Service Manual

An all new, high-quality scan which includes the rare CPU addendum is now available — see premium content information below.

ASK90 Information

Once an Akai S900 is fitted with the ASK90 expansion board, pressing that oh-so-mysterious Utility button will show various information and settings regarding the drum inputs.

Page 1 (Global Settings) — The ASK90 drum triggers can be enabled or disabled via the DRUM INPUTS ON/OFF menu option. Global input sensitivity can be set to either high or low.

Page 2 (MIDI Settings) — MIDI channel, note/pitch, and on-time can be set per trigger input. The on-time parameter has a range of 1-9,999 milliseconds. A MIDI note off event will be generated if any given input is triggered twice within the duration set by the on-time parameter. MIDI data is generated using these settings by the ASK90 during trigger input events, and the data is then relayed to the S900 MIDI output.

Page 3 (Input Settings 1) — Each of the eight inputs has a capture time parameter which sets the signal detection time within a range of 1-20 milliseconds. Higher times provide greater signal detection accuracy, but will necessarily increase the trigger latency. MIDI velocity is based upon the peak audio level detected within this capture time. Recovery time (1-99ms) can be reduced to 1 for very rapid response, or increased to prevent false re-triggers.

Page 4 (Input Settings 2) — A bar graph is presented to monitor the trigger level currently being adjusted. Unlike the global input sensitivity setting on Page 1, the gain parameter in this menu is per channel and ranges from 1 to 99. Likewise, trigger threshold is also set per input with a maximum ceiling of 40 and minimum of 1.

The ASK90 configuration data can be saved or loaded using the Disk menu. A newly accessible ninth page contains a LOAD/SAVE DRUM SETTING command so the ASK90 does not have to be calibrated or readjusted at every reboot or power off event. There is no way to store multiple configurations for the ASK90 on the same disk, but this can be worked around by using additional disks, if necessary.

The ASK90 came with one floppy disk featuring drum kit samples (bass, snare, three toms, rimshot, cowbell, metal, open/closed hi-hat, ride, and crash cymbal. These are arranged into three drum kits: small dynamic range, large dynamic range, and no cymbals.

Floppy Emulator Installation and Setup Guide (Gotek/HxC specific)

The correct and easiest way to install a Gotek with HxC firmware into an Akai S900 — with pictures, explicit instructions, and all the configuration, update, and disk image files needed to get started with an HxC-flashed Gotek.

