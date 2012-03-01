Damon Zex – Zex Talk

TV show (various episodes)

Unless you’re from Columbus, Ohio, you probably are unfamiliar with the public access television hero, Damon Zex (although his programs have been played in the UK, Channel 4). Basically, Mr. Zex is a Robert Downey Jr. lookalike goth whacko bent on pushing the envelope of mundane behavior. Eating tampon blood, hypnotism, candy cane dildos, mind expansion through chemical abuse, eating babies, and fucking for drugs. Watch him snort cocaine off of his vampire girlfriend’s ass, then laugh maniacally for 6 minutes and come back and do it again. And again. And again. Watch him divulge little known secrets, such as how Adam and Eve were created as God’s personal pornography video. Learn how to hex your enemies with voodoo and Tarot cards. All available through the magic of radio frequency broadcasts, piped straight into the idiot box. A true video sabateur. See it to believe it. It’s all right here. All right here. Look. Listen. Kneel. Pray.

Love him or hate him, there is no one that has pushed broadcast television to the limits that Damon Zex has.

