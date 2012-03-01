E-mu EIIIX / ESI Series Factory Library

The ESI-32, ESI-2000, and ESI-4000 were essentially a tweaked re-release of the Emulator III and can use all the same libraries. It should be noted that the later generation EIV series CDs cannot be used in this early to mid ’90s family of samplers.

Vol. 1 – Emulator Standards

Vol. 2 – More Emulator Standards

Vol. 3 – Orchestral

Vol. 4 – Sound FX

Vol. 5 – World Instruments

Vol. 6 – World Percussion/Ensembles

Vol. 7 – E-mu Classics

Vol. 8 – Vintage

Vol. 9 – Psychic Horns

Vol. 10 – Elements of Sound 1MB

Vol. 11 – Elements of Sound 2MB

Vol. 12 – ESI-32 150MB Production Soundset 1 & 2 (2 CD)

Vol. 13 – Dance 2000

Vol. 14 – General Midi Collection

Vol. 15 – Bass Collection

Vol. 16 – Twenty Six Studio Drum Kits and Percussion

Vol. 17 – Heavy Guitars

Producer Series Vol. 1 – Studio Essentials

Producer Series Vol. 2 – More Studio Essentials

Producer Series Vol. 3 – Hollywood Sound Effects

Producer Series Vol. 4 – Denny Jaeger Private Collection

Producer Series Vol. 5 – 3-D Audio Collection

Producer Series Vol. 6 – Analogia Project (2 CD)

Producer Series Vol. 7 – Old World Instruments (2 CD)

Producer Series Vol. 8 – Platinum Phatt (2 CD)

