E-mu EIIIX / ESI Series Factory Library

Vol. 1 – Emulator Standards
Vol. 2 – More Emulator Standards
Vol. 3 – Orchestral
Vol. 4 – Sound FX
Vol. 5 – World Instruments
Vol. 6 – World Percussion/Ensembles
Vol. 7 – E-mu Classics
Vol. 8 – Vintage
Vol. 9 – Psychic Horns
Vol. 10 – Elements of Sound 1MB
Vol. 11 – Elements of Sound 2MB
Vol. 12 – ESI-32 150MB Production Soundset 1 & 2 (2 CD)
Vol. 13 – Dance 2000
Vol. 14 – General Midi Collection
Vol. 15 – Bass Collection
Vol. 16 – Twenty Six Studio Drum Kits and Percussion
Vol. 17 – Heavy Guitars
Producer Series Vol. 1 – Studio Essentials
Producer Series Vol. 2 – More Studio Essentials
Producer Series Vol. 3 – Hollywood Sound Effects
Producer Series Vol. 4 – Denny Jaeger Private Collection
Producer Series Vol. 5 – 3-D Audio Collection
Producer Series Vol. 6 – Analogia Project (2 CD)
Producer Series Vol. 7 – Old World Instruments (2 CD)
Producer Series Vol. 8 – Platinum Phatt (2 CD)
