E-mu EIIIX / ESI Series Factory Library

The ESI-32, ESI-2000, and ESI-4000 were essentially a tweaked re-release of the Emulator III and can use all the same libraries. It should be noted that the later generation EIV series CDs cannot be used in this early to mid ’90s family of samplers.

Vol. 1 – Emulator Standards
Vol. 2 – More Emulator Standards
Vol. 3 – Orchestral
Vol. 4 – Sound FX
Vol. 5 – World Instruments
Vol. 6 – World Percussion/Ensembles
Vol. 7 – E-mu Classics
Vol. 8 – Vintage
Vol. 9 – Psychic Horns
Vol. 10 – Elements of Sound 1MB
Vol. 11 – Elements of Sound 2MB
Vol. 12 – ESI-32 150MB Production Soundset 1 & 2 (2 CD)
Vol. 13 – Dance 2000
Vol. 14 – General Midi Collection
Vol. 15 – Bass Collection
Vol. 16 – Twenty Six Studio Drum Kits and Percussion
Vol. 17 – Heavy Guitars

Producer Series Vol. 1 – Studio Essentials
Producer Series Vol. 2 – More Studio Essentials
Producer Series Vol. 3 – Hollywood Sound Effects
Producer Series Vol. 4 – Denny Jaeger Private Collection
Producer Series Vol. 5 – 3-D Audio Collection
Producer Series Vol. 6 – Analogia Project (2 CD)
Producer Series Vol. 7 – Old World Instruments (2 CD)
Producer Series Vol. 8 – Platinum Phatt (2 CD)

