CDs for the Emulator IV sampler and compatibles (E4K, E4X, E4XT Ultra) from the late ’90s. Also see the E-Mu EIII/ESI series library

E-MU Formula 4000 Series Vol. 1 – Hip Hop Nation

E-MU Formula 4000 Series Vol. 2 – Techno Trance

E-MU Formula 4000 Series Vol. 3 – Analog Odyssey

E-MU Formula 4000 Series Vol. 4 – Earth Tones

E-MU Formula 4000 Series Vol. 5 – Protozoa

Note: These particular titles are not backward compatible with the earlier EIIIX based samplers from the early to mid ’90s.

