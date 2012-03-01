E-mu SP1200 Factory Sample Library

ZD501 Latino Ensemble
ZD502 Congas
ZD503 Kyodai Rock
ZD504 Standard Traps
ZD505 Orchestral Bash
ZD506 Rock Assortment #1
ZD507 Rock Assortment #2
ZD508 Electro Boys
ZD509 World Percussion
ZD510 Turbo Kit
ZD511 Ricky’s Bam-Bam
ZD512 Percotron
ZD513 Time Bomb Set
ZD514 Bongo Fury
ZD515 Latino II
ZD516 Techno Drums #1
ZD517 Techno Drums #2 (missing)
ZD518 Timbales
ZD519 Steel Drums
ZD520 Rock Drums
E-mu SP-1200 Factory Disk Set (HxC/HFE format)
Intended for use with Lotharek or Gotek devices flashed with HxC/FlashFloppy firmware.
Note: It is only possible to write these to 3.5″ DD 720K/800K type disks via a Kryoflux setup or by hot-swapping between a floppy emulator and a standard Emu SP1200 floppy drive. Due to the unique format, it is impossible to read/write/copy SP1200 disks with Omniflop or other standard methods used on PC with other vintage samplers.