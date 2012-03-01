E-mu SP1200 Factory Sample Library

Complete aside from ZD517 – Techno Drums #2, however these have not been extensively tested and may or may not be altered from the original content.

ZD501 Latino Ensemble

ZD502 Congas

ZD503 Kyodai Rock

ZD504 Standard Traps

ZD505 Orchestral Bash

ZD506 Rock Assortment #1

ZD507 Rock Assortment #2

ZD508 Electro Boys

ZD509 World Percussion

ZD510 Turbo Kit

ZD511 Ricky’s Bam-Bam

ZD512 Percotron

ZD513 Time Bomb Set

ZD514 Bongo Fury

ZD515 Latino II

ZD516 Techno Drums #1

ZD517 Techno Drums #2 (missing)

ZD518 Timbales

ZD519 Steel Drums

ZD520 Rock Drums

E-mu SP-1200 Factory Disk Set (HxC/HFE format)

Intended for use with Lotharek or Gotek devices flashed with HxC/FlashFloppy firmware.

Note: It is only possible to write these to 3.5″ DD 720K/800K type disks via a Kryoflux setup or by hot-swapping between a floppy emulator and a standard Emu SP1200 floppy drive. Due to the unique format, it is impossible to read/write/copy SP1200 disks with Omniflop or other standard methods used on PC with other vintage samplers.