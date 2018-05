Ensoniq ASR/EPS Archive

Ensoniq ASR-10 Factory Bundle

Essential Sound Disk AD-001

Grand Piano 1

Revelation (Transwave) Essential Sound Disk AD-002

Orch Strings

ASR Flute Essential Sound Disk AD-003

Roads Keys 2

Clean Guitar

Percussion 1 Essential Sound Disk AD-004

French Horns

Rods Keys 1

Air Choir Essential Sound Disk AD-005

ASR Organ

Jazz Bass

Mutes Trmpet

Tenor Sax

Fog

Solitude Essential Sound Disk AD-006

Steel String

Nylon GTR 1

Rez Bass 1

Electric Bass Essential Sound Disk AD-007

Stereo Drums Essential Sound Disk AD-008

Demo Kit ASR

Versa Bass

Demo Percs

Demo Synth

Demo Flute

Demo P5-B3

Demo Effects

ASR Lead GTR

Ensoniq EPS-16 Factory Bundle

ED-001

Flute 1

Piano 241

Jazz Bass

Jazz Drums

Blues Rondo

ED-002

Rock Drums

Rock Bass

OB-8

Multi Organ

Dist. Guitar

Demo

ED-003

TR-808

Hot Moog

Pad Punch

Demo

ED-004

Jazz Clarinet

Tymps + Piatti

Anna-Voxes

Demo

ED-005

Bosendorfer

Piano Song

ED-006

Bosendorfer Part 2

Fretless

Digital Keys

Pop Trax

ED-007

Steinway Part 1

Demo

ED-008

Steinway Part 2

Tenor Sax

Rap Tools

Sax Song

Rap Song

ED-009

Percussion

Hip Orch. Hit

Gringo Loco

ED-010

Nylon Guitar

Rock Steel

Nylon/Steel Song

ED-011

Miami Brass

LA Guitar

Brass/Guitar Song

ED-012

Choir Girls

Choir Song

ED-013

Full Strings

String Song

ED-014

Choice Drums

Demo

ED-015

Club Scene Demo

OS, Utilities, & Other Materials

GKH2IMG (file converter utility)

Note: GKH format is the same as a standard raw image file except with a 58-byte header. This utility simply strips the header which can also be done manually with a hex editor.

Accessing our premium content requires a password. To receive the password, please Like us on Facebook and send a message to our page.