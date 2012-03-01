Ensoniq Mirage HxC (HFE) Library

Any owner of an Ensoniq Mirage with an HxC / HxC Gotek floppy drive emulator will be looking for content to add. Here are a whole bunch of already converted, ready-to-use disk images. Included in this archive are multiple OS, format, user, and stock images. This is an extensive collection and includes the usual ‘all of The Internet’ sets such as DaDash, Hologram, MUG, Mirage-Net, et al. but also many more exclusive items not commonly available.

