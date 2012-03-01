Ensoniq SCSI2SD Guide

The problem most people will run into is that Total Commander cannot access more than one partition of an Ensoniq configured SCSI2SD card. This is the side-effect of Windows OS imposing an unnecessary limitation of only allowing the first partition of removable drives to be mounted.

Note: While the EPS/ASR treats these partitions as separate physical drives via the SCSI2SD interface, keep in mind that a Windows/OSX/Linux computer does not. To a PC, these “drives” are not actual physical drives, but rather just four partitions with proprietary and unmountable filesystems on an SD card.

How frustrating!! There are multiple methods which can provide a solution, but below are the details on what is perhaps the quickest and easiest.

STEP 1: PARTITIONING & DIRECTORY STRUCTURES

On the PC, create a SCSI2SD card with the typical 2GB x 4 partition layout. Using the EPS/ASR, format and label each 2GB “drive” as appropriate. Remember, each drive will be accessed under a different SCSI ID number.

Plan your directory structure for each EPS/ASR drive. Since each drive can only hold 2GB, only a select amount of source material (CD-ROMs, Zip disks, etc.) can be copied to each drive, and the limit is dependent upon the combined size of the content. For example, if CD-ROMs are the source of content, and each CD holds its maximum size of 650MB (unlikely, in practice) then only three CDs will be able to copied to an individual drive.

On the EPS/ASR, create the desired directory structure. When dealing with CD-ROM sources, it is ideal to create a separate directory with a name matching the title of each CD-ROM to be copied to the drive, such as “EPS BEST-OF”, “ASR BEST-OF”, “TRANSWAVES”, “WAVEBOY”, and so on. Likewise, it is good practice to create directories for groups of EFEs with similar content or sources.

STEP 2: TOTAL COMMANDER & ENSONIQFS

Once all four drives have the proper label and directory structure, put the SD card in the PC and run Total Commander. Within Total Commander, use the right-side panel to select Network Neighborhood and Ensoniq Filesystem. Access the contents of the first Ensoniq partition on the SCSI2SD card. The directory structure created on the EPS/ASR should be visible, as well as the operating system EFE.

If applicable, use the EnsoniqFS tools to mount any CD-ROM ISOs needed for copying to the first Ensoniq partition. If physical CDs are the source then place those into the optical media drive of the computer.

Using the left-side panel in Total Commander, again use Network Neighborhood and EnsoniqFS to access the source content (virtual CD-ROM, physical CD-ROM, Zip drive, etc.) to be copied to the SCSI2SD card.

Explore the source content so that the directory structure and EFEs are visible. Select all folders and/or EFEs desired in the left-side, and copy them into the corresponding destination directory on the right-side panel; the right-side panel should currently be showing the contents of the first Ensoniq “drive” on the SCSI2SD card.

Once the first Ensoniq “drive” has the proper content, eject the SCSI2SD card and access the first SCSI2SD drive via the EPS/ASR sampler. Double-check that the contents are accessible and laid out properly before moving to the next step.

When everything is correct on the first Ensoniq drive, place the SCSI2SD card back into the computer.

STEP 3: RMPREPUSB

Note: Although RMPrepUSB is an excellent choice, it is possible to achieve the same result with other utilities such as BootIce, but that is outside of the scope of this article.

Download and extract RMPrepUSB Portable to its own folder. The utility is portable, so no installation is required. Start the program simply by by double-clicking “RMPREPUSB.exe” — elevated privileges (run as administrator) are required.

Within RMPrepUSB, the SCSI2SD card should be listed as a removable drive in the top of the window. Select ‘Drive’ from the menu, and “Set Windows accessible partition” from the list. A new pop-up window should appear which allows for selection between all partitions on the SCSI2SD card, of which there should be four available at 2GB each.

Enter ‘2’ then click the ‘OKAY’ button. Confirm that the partitions should be reordered. Now the second Ensoniq “drive” will be accessible through Total Commander. Copy all desired material to the SCSI2SD card in the same way as the previous partition.

Again, use the EPS/ASR sampler to confirm the drive contents are as intended. If so, once again use RMPrepUSB to select the third and fourth Ensoniq partitions as required.

ALTERNATE STRATEGY — PROXY PARTITION

While incredibly convenient, RMPrepUSB isn’t strictly necessary. It is possible to use Total Commander to copy content to the first partition (which is more-or-less used as a temporary/scratch disk) and then use the EPS/ASR sampler’s built-in ‘Copy SCSI Drive’ command to clone the first “drive” to the fourth “drive”. Repeat the process by copying all new content to the first partition, and then the ‘Copy SCSI Drive’ command to clone the first drive to the third drive. Yet again, repeat the process by cloning new content from the first drive to the second drive, and finally just by copying new content to the first drive in its final form.

This method is labor intensive and rather slow as the EPS/ASR read and write speed is much slower than the computer, and also requires multiple copying stages which are otherwise unnecessary when copying directly to the intended partitions instead of by proxy.

Another drawback is that it is incredibly difficult to make further revisions to the second, third, or fourth drives once the data has been committed, as they are then accessible only to the sampler.

ALTERNATE STRATEGY — VIRTUAL DRIVES

This method still uses RMPrepUSB, but in a much different way. Instead of changing which partition is accessible, use RMPrepUSB to simply clone Ensoniq partitions 2, 3, and 4 to raw image files (three total — one per each partition except the first). Mount the partition images in Total Commander and copy the desired content. Now use RMPrepUSB to write each image file back to the corresponding partition on the SCSI2SD card.

This method takes slightly longer as each partition (except the first) must ultimately be read/written back to the SCSI2SD card a full 2GB at a time, as the virtual drives are acting as proxies because Total Commander cannot access partitions 2, 3, or 4 on the SCSI2SD card directly.

In a way, this might actually be advantageous because the virtual images can be used as data backups, if so desired.

Note: Technically, any raw imaging ‘dd’ type utility can be used instead of RMPrepUSB, such as ‘dd for Windows‘ or even ‘dd’ itself under Linux, but RMPrepUSB has an convenient GUI and works cleanly under Windows.

ALTERNATE STRATEGY — SCSI ADAPTER

Instead of trying to avoid SCSI by using the SCSI2SD card, actually use the SCSI2SD device as a genuine SCSI device. The biggest drawback is that this is only possible if the SCSI2SD device is not mounted internally within the sampler itself, and it also requires a computer with a SCSI adapter. However, it has the great advantage of being the most “authentic” and direct means of drive management, as this method is how SCSI content was designed to be accessed.