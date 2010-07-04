FileBot Legacy Build Archive

As of version 4.7.10, the media file renaming utility FileBot has moved exclusively to a pay model and is locked to the Microsoft Store — redistributable, portable, and standalone installers are no longer supported on the Windows platform. This proves especially problematic for those not wishing to install or use so-called “modern” apps (instead of classic desktop applications), and also for anyone willing to stay with the previously available 4.7.x builds. Even more irritating is that 4.7.8 or 4.7.9 will run perfectly on Windows 7/8 but have been coded specifically by the developer to intentionally fail on Windows 10.

Somewhat strangely, while its source code is still available at GitHub and can be manually compiled to generate a working binary, the legacy binaries are no longer available on the FileBot website. Additionally, while SourceForge still lists a FileBot project mirror, the links are simply dead. One can speculate this is because the source code has already been released to the public and cannot be revoked, but offering the binaries would detract from the new pay model, and the effort of compiling the binaries is used as an inconvenience factor for those wishing to utilize legacy versions of FileBot. In other words, all previous builds have been yanked and removed from as many servers as possible in order to (potentially) increase revenue streams.

Therefore, below is a mirror of the last two available FileBot 4.7.8 and FileBot 4.7.9 distributions along with a list of binary checksums for those wishing to validate that this archive has not been tampered with or the sake of academic curiosity.

Windows 10 users are advised to use FileBot 4.7.7 which is available as a 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit installer.

An alternative approach for Microsoft Windows users is to use this stub installer which fetches the last freely available version for whatever Windows platform from which it is launched.

