Gotek OLED Installation

After installing HxC or FlashFloppy firmware on a Gotek floppy emulator, perhaps the most desirable mod is exchanging the stock 7-segment display for an OLED. This enables meaningful file and menu names to be displayed, as well as adding folder navigation.

The biggest problem with display customization is that the 7-segment display dimensions are different than the replacement OLED. As such, either an entirely new custom casing must be 3D printed, or the stock case must be altered to accommodate the OLED.

Given that modifying the original Gotek case is free and not overwhelmingly difficult, one method for achieving functionally and aesthetically adequate results is outlined below.

Tools Needed:

– masking tape

– hacksaw blade (without saw)

– X-Acto and/or utility knife

– hot glue gun

– measuring tape

– pliers

– small phillips screwdriver

And of course, a Gotek floppy drive emulator with HxC or FlashFloppy firmware installed, as well as a compatible OLED.

Remove the three screws from the top of the Gotek and separate both halves of the case. Carefully remove the circuit board and the 7-segment display.

On the front inside of the top portion of the case, there is plastic guide post which sits above the display window. This needs to be removed, so use pliers to carefully twist off the guide and then trim any remnants using a utility knife.

Likewise, on the bottom front portion of the case, there are two plastic guides which straddle the display window. Remove both.

For alignment purposes, put a piece of masking tape about 3mm to the right of the display window, making it as close as possible to parallel with the edge of the window (perfectly vertical, ideally).

Starting from inside the display window and using the masking tape as a guide, make two horizontal cuts (one at the top of the window, one at the bottom) with a handheld hacksaw blade. Each cut is only 3mm, and the blade cuts easily, so take care not to remove too much plastic.

Using the vertical edge of the masking tape as a guide, make a scoring cut with the utility knife. The cut should be more than surface deep, but there is no need to cut through the entire depth of the plastic.

There will now be a plastic “tab” created by both of the saw cuts and the knife scoring. Grip the “tab” using the pliers and break it free from the display window. If necessary, neaten the newly extended portion of the display window with an X-Acto knife — smooth, straight edges and sharp, clean corners provides the best looking results.

Remove the masking tape.

Fit the two display wires onto the OLED pins so that one pair of wire colors are in the middle, and the other color wires are on the outside pins. Now is the time to remove the protective film from the OLED should that be desired.

From inside the bottom portion of the case, align the OLED with the display window. Using hot glue, lightly tack down the side of the OLED which is closest to the USB slot. Visually check the alignment of the OLED and display window so that it is properly centered vertically. Also, make sure the OLED is not rotated or tilted relative to the display window.

The pin-side of the OLED will have to be as far to the edge of the case as possible, so no special steps are needed to align the OLED in the horizonal dimension.

Should the OLED be satisfactorily aligned, secure the rest of its perimeter with a thin border of hot glue.

Note: The USB port and the top section of the case need some leeway to properly fit. Too much hot glue will prevent the circuit board and top from aligning properly during re-assembly. Do NOT get carried away with the glue application!

Insert the circuit board into the bottom portion of the case, making sure the screw holes, alignment posts, USB port, buttons, and LED are in proper position.

Connect the display wires to the display header on the circuit board. Take care to orient them as detailed in the picture, as the +3.3V/VCC pin will fry the OLED if connected improperly!

Fit the top and bottom portions of the Gotek case back together then replace and tighten the three screws.