Inside the Akai MPD16 USB/MIDI Pad

This article is currently under construction and more information will likely be added, time permitting.

Support Materials

MPD16 Utility Software Manual

Utility Software, Drivers, and Manuals CD (came originally bundled with Akai MPD16)

Scan of Akai MPD16 CD label

Note: This original CD has manuals in multiple languages as well as the initial v1.0 drivers.

Factory Reset

Control Change, MIDI Channel, and key/note number assignments can be reset by holding FULL LEVEL and BANK while the Akai MPD16 is unplugged from both power and USB and continuing to hold them while connecting the MPD16 to either USB or DC 9V. Once the FULL LEVEL LED flashes for three seconds, the reset is complete.

Note: Pad sensitivity can never be set, reset, or otherwise cleared or adjusted without using the configuration software via USB connector. In other words, if a driver does not exist for your computer operating system then pad sensitivity will remain at its previous settings and can never be altered.

Integrated Circuit (IC) Information

Microchip 24LC01B, serial EEPROM — This can be read/written via I2C protocol, and likely stores pad configuration data such as key/note number, pad sensitivity, Control Change parameter, and MIDI Channel. These settings are retained in between power on/off events.

Driver Support (or lack thereof)

As Akai driver support is terrible for legacy products, there is no software support for anything past Windows XP. While the MPD16 can be powered via USB (or 9VDC) and the traditional MIDI OUT port can be connected to any MIDI device, pad sensitivity is inaccessible on a modern system. While pad assignment is possible from the MPD16 itself, this is time consuming and difficult without bundled editor application which, again, cannot be used without proper drivers. Lastly, using the MPD16 over a USB virtual MIDI port is the only option on computers without a hardware MIDI interface.

There is no reason for this other than laziness and/or planned obsolescence on the part of Akai.

Note: Generic drivers are not a solution for this as the MPD16 is not class-compliant, so universal audio/MIDI drivers (such as Korg) will not work even if they are hacked to recognize the MPD16 hardware/vendor/product IDs.

In order to use the MPD16 via USB on a Windows Vista or later system, custom drivers will have to be created. Therefore…

Protocol Reverse Engineering

Basic USB Info:

Hardware ID: Vendor 0x09e8, Product 0x0062

“AKAIpro MPD16 USB/MIDI PAD CONTROL UNIT”

Protocol Specs:

An output pipe in this context means host-to-device (computer –> MPD16) and an input pipe means device-to-host (MPD16 –> computer), so this is conceptually reversed in the sense that the physical MPD16 MIDI OUT jack would be visualized as an output while the USB pipe carrying the same note/velocity data is technically called an input.

pipe 0x0 [endpoint 0] (control in/out, pack size 8) = All MIDI devices must have this, so there’s nothing of particular note here. The MPD16 identifies itself for proper configuration with the host over this connection.

pipe 0x1 [endpoint 1] (bulk output, packet size 64) = Control In (to MPD16 via USB) — configures pads, etc. via SysEx, probably

pipe 0x81 [endpoint 2] (bulk input, packet size 64) = Control Out (from MPD16 via USB) — sends current pad settings to control software via SysEx Events, probably

pipe 0x2 [endpoint 3] (bulk output, packet size 64) = MIDI In (via USB) — N/A, probably (seems pointless for the MPD16 to ever receive standard MIDI events as there’s no MIDI THRU jack)

pipe 0x82 [endpoint 4] (bulk input, packet size 64) = MIDI Out from MPD16 — Note On, Velocity, Control Change (Slider) Events,

pipe 0x82 sends out standard MIDI messages which are preceded by one byte which is in the form of $2x (in other words, a hex value) where is the length of the message. $21 is a standard MIDI event with a one byte length, $23 is a standard MIDI event with a three byte length, etc.

As an example, the MPD16 constantly sends out an Active Sensing flag to declare to other MIDI devices that it is still alive. The actual MIDI event code for this is $FE. Since this is one byte being sent over pipe 0x82, it is preceded with $21; the total message being “$21 $FE” which is broadcast at regular intervals.

If the slider is used, “$23 $Bx $07 $yy” where $Bx is the MIDI Control Change byte ( is the MIDI channel the MPD16 is currently transmitting on), $07 signifies a Channel Volume event, and $yy is the current channel volume (a decimal value between 0-127, but expressed in hex).

If a pad is hit, “$23 $9x $yy $zz” where $9x is MIDI Note On ( is the MIDI channel the MPD16 is currently transmitting on), $yy is the Note/Key Number, and $zz is Note On Velocity

Note On ($9x, x = MIDI channel subtract 1)

Note/Key Number (0-127, but expressed in hex)

Note On Velocity (1-127, but expressed in hex)