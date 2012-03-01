LinnDrum Sound ROM Creator

Create your own LinnDrum sounds with these decoder / encoder tools… because not everyone can afford an Oberheim Prommer 🙂

LinnDrum Sound ROM Creation Tools v0.30

Included kits (so far):

– Akai XR10

– LinnDrum

– Roland TR-808

Please do share any created kits here so that others may enjoy them!

Note: The tools are fairly automated and fool resistant, but the old adage holds true — garbage in, garbage out.

These tools work with what is sometimes referred to as 8-bit COMDAC format, as used in various classic drum machines containing an AM6070 DAC.