LinnDrum Sound ROM Creator

Create your own LinnDrum sounds with these decoder / encoder tools… because not everyone can afford an Oberheim Prommer 🙂
LinnDrum Sound ROM Creation Tools v0.30
Included kits (so far):
– Akai XR10
– LinnDrum
– Roland TR-808
Please do share any created kits here so that others may enjoy them!
Note: The tools are fairly automated and fool resistant, but the old adage holds true — garbage in, garbage out.
These tools work with what is sometimes referred to as 8-bit COMDAC format, as used in various classic drum machines containing an AM6070 DAC.