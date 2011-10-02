Recapping, Repairing and Maintaining Vintage Synths, Samplers and Audio Equipment

Here is some info on rebuilding power supplies (PSU) and other maintenance or repair for vintage audio gear from the ’80s and ’90s, featuring a listing of parts and often their possible modern replacements/substitutions.

Note: A lot of equipment comes in various versions. Do not take this parts list as gospel; your equipment may very well differ. Aside from the obvious variances in model numbers and/or revisions, there may also be additional errors, typos, omissions, and straight-up mistakes.

Any work performed using this list as a guide is strictly at your own risk.

In general, when replacing electrolytic capacitors on power supplies, 105 degree, low-ESR/high-ripple capacitor types are advisable. Although they are going into music equipment, audio grade brands/models like Nichicon Muse are not optimal choices for power supply maintenance.

Here are some good PSU-ready electrolytic capacitors, ranked in typical order of preference:

Panasonic FM

Panasonic FC / Nichicon HE

Nichicon PW

Selecting a higher voltage capacitor (if that’s all that can be obtained) is almost always okay, but the capacitance must be the same as the OEM component. Most of these vintage PCBs have enough extra space that the physical size of the capacitors is not of paramount concern.

E-mu Emax (PSU – Model PS-430 [Y.K. Systems, made in Korea])

** Other PSU models will differ!! **

Voltages: P1 = -12v, P2 = +12v, P3 = GND, P4 = +5v

Fuse: 250v 2A [glass] — try 530-5MF2-R

Zener Diodes

ZD1: not connected

ZD2: 5.6v Zener

Silicon Controlled Rectifier / Thyristor

SCR: S0506L, 6A OnState/IT(rms), 3.8A IT(avg), 50v VDRM, 1.5v VGT, 1.6v VTM, 6A ITM, TO220AB package (non-sensitive gate) [Teccor/Littelfuse]

** SCR, ZD2, and the glass fuse compose a “crowbar” protection circuit designed to protect the EMAX analog/digital boards **

Electrolytic Capacitors (radial)

C6/C7: 200v 100uF (85 degree) [Samyoung, high voltage!]; try 647-UPS2D101MHD (x2)

** Should be replaced simultaneously as a pair **

C11: 50v 22uF KM (105 degree) [black & tiny]; try 667-EEU-FM1H220

C16: 16v 1000uF (85 degree); try 667-EEU-FM1C102

C19: 6.3v 2200uF (85 degree); try 667-EEU-FM0J222L

C21: 16v 470uF (85 degree); ; try 667-EEU-FM1C471L

[Samyoung CERX, tall & orange, 105 degree]

C15/C17/C18: 10v 1000uF; try 667-EEU-FM1A102L (x3) or 647-UHE1A102MPD6 (x3)

C20: 25v 470uF; try 667-EEU-FM1E471L

Polyester/Mylar (Poly) Capacitors

C1/C4/C5: MTK (Metallized Polyester type), 0.1uF 250v (1% tolerance)

C9: 104k, 0.1uF 630v (10% tolerance)

Ceramic Capacitors

C12: 104, 0.1uF

Rectifier Diode Bridge

D1: PBP205, bridge rectifier diode (2A, 600v, silicon) [Diotec]; try RS205L [Rectron] or NTE169 [NTE Semiconductors] or 2KBP06M-E4 [Vishay]

NPN Transistors

Q1: TIP50, NPN Silicon Transistor (5v emitter-base) [PEKOR]; try STMicroelectronics TIP50 or Fairchild TIP50

Q2: MJE13007A, NPN Silicon Bipolar Power Transistor (9v emitter-base) [PEKOR, large & thick heatsink]; try MJE13007G [ON Semiconductor]

Voltage Regulators

Q6: UA7812, 78xx series +12v output [Texas Instruments]; try 595-UA7812CKCT [TI]

Opto-isolator/Photocoupler

PC1: CQY80n [Vishay]

Roland D50

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C7/C8: 2200uF 35v; try Nichicon UHE1V222MHD (x2)

C6: 6800uF 25v; try Nichicon UPS1E682MHD

C15/C18: 47uF 25v; try Panasonic EEU-FM1E470B (x2)

C9: 47uF 16v; try Nichicon UKL1C470KEDANA

C11: 1uF 50v; try Nichicon UKL1H010KDDANA

Ensoniq Mirage

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C16: 1000uF, 25v; try PANASONIC EEU-FM1E102

C7/12/14/15: 10uF, 35v; try NICHICON UPW1V100MDD6 (x4)

C10/20: 3300uF, 25v; try NICHICON UHE1E332MHD (x2)

C6/C17: 4700uF, 16v; try NICHICON UHE1C472MHD6 (x2)

PSU Voltage Regulators

7908 [-8v, Fairchild]; try Fairchild LM7908CT

7812c [+12v, Motorola]; try Fairchild LM7812CT

UA7805c [+5, TI]; try TI UA7805CKCS (x2!)

Ensoniq ESQm

Large PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C1/C8: 3300uF, 35V; try Nichicon UHE1V332MHD (x2)

C17/C18: 4700uF, 16V; try Nichicon UHE1C472MHD6 (x2)

Small PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C3/C6: 10uF, 35v; try 647-UPW1V100MDD (x2)

C11/C13: 470uF, 63v; try Nichicon UHE1J471MHD6 (x2)

C15: 22uF, 16v; try UKL1C220KDDANA

Battery & Sled/Holder

CR123A 3V 1400mAh backup battery; try 658-CR123A

Holder; try 534-1051

Ensoniq VFX SD

POWER SUPPLY

Voltage Regulators

7912 (-12v); try Fairchild LM7912CT

7812 (+12v); try Fairchild LM7812ACT

7805 (+5v); try Fairchild LM7805ACT

National LM2925T [low drop-out regulator with delayed reset; 5-pin] (+5v, 750mA output)**

Note: There is no modern drop-in replacement for the LM2925T, so NOS is ideal. National LM2926T and ON CS8126 are other NOS or pull considerations. However, it is possible to build a breadboard clone without undue stress.

Electrolytic Capacitors

C18/C14: 3300uF, 25v; try Nichicon UHE1E332MHD (x2)

C16/C19: 4700uF, 16v; try Nichicon UHE1C472MHD6 (x2)

C13: 220uF, 35v; try Panasonic EEU-FM1V221

C17/C20: 470uF, 63v; try Nichicon UHE1J471MHD6 (x2)

C15: 100uF, 35v; try Nichicon UPM1V101MPD

C2/C5/C11: 10uF, 25v; try Panasonic EEA-FC1E100 (x3)

C8: 22uF, 25v; try Panasonic EEA-FC1E220

Fuses (5x20mm, glass cartridge)

2A, 250v; try 530-5MF2-R (x2)

1.5A, 250v; 530-5MF1.5-R (x3)

MAINBOARD

Electrolytic Capacitors

22uF, 25v [axial]; try Vishay MAL213826229E3

3.3uF, 50v [axial]; try Nichicon TVX1H3R3MAD (x12)

Battery & Sled/Holder

CR123A 3V 1400mAh backup battery; try 658-CR123A

Holder; try 534-1051

Floppy Controller

VLSI VL1772-02PC; replace with same or WD1772

DIP28 caddy/socket, 2.54mm x 15.24mm (optional); try 3M 4828-6000-CP

Serial Interface (Dual UART)

Motorola MC68681P (discontinued); NOS or chip pull suggested, or possibly Philips SCN68681C1N40

Ensoniq ESQ1

** The ESQ1 differs from the ESQm!! **

Large PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C1/C8: 3300uF, 25V; try Nichicon UHE1E332MHD

C17/C18: 4700uF, 16V; try Nichicon UHE1C472MHD6 (x2)

Small PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C12: 220uF, 35V; try Panasonic EEU-FM1V221

C10: 100uF, 35V; try Nichicon UPM1V101MPD

C11/C13: 470uF, 63V; try Nichicon UHE1J471MHD6 (x2)

Yamaha TX16W

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

47uF, 50v (x2); try Nichicon UKL1H470KPDANA

1uF, 50v (x1); try Nichicon 647-UTT1H010MDD

100uF, 200v (x2); try 647-UPS2D101MHD

1000uF, 50v (x2); try UHE1H102MHD3

2200uF, 10v (x2); try UHE1A222MHD3

1000uF, 16v (x1); try Panasonic EEU-FM1C102

470uF, 16v (x2); try Panasonic EEU-FM1C471L

Input Board Electrolytic Capacitors

10uF, 16v (x5); try Nichicon UPS1C100MDD

470uF, 6.3v (x2); try Nichicon UHV0J471MED

Casio CZ-101 / CZ-1000

DC Power Jack

(3-pin, switched type); try RAPC722X or KLDX-0202-A

Thump Eliminator Relay (SPDT 1C-style, subminiature 6-pin, through-hole/PCB, 5VDC signal relay)

OMRON G2E-187P-H-B (DC5V); try NTE R21-5D2-5/6 or HONGFA HFD41-05

Supercapacitor

NEC FZ0H473Z (5.5v, 47,000uF/0.047F); try Elna DHL-5R5D473T

Tri-state Buffer

Texas Instruments 74HC241; try 595-CD74HC241E

Electrolytic Capacitors (M4152-MA2M PCB)

3.3uF, 50v (x3); try Panasonic EEU-FC1H3R3

100uF, 6.3v; try Nichicon UVZ0J101MDD

100uF, 16v (x2); try Nichicon UKL1C101KPDANA

330uF, 16v; try Panasonic EEU-FM1C331

47uF, 16v (x2); try Nichicon UKL1C470KEDANA

1000uF, 6.3v (x2); try Panasonic EEU-FM0J102

2200uF, 16v; try Panasonic EEU-FM1C222

1uF, 50v; try Nichicon 647-UTT1H010MDD

10uF, 16v; try Nichicon UPS1C100MDD

22uF, 10v; try Nichicon 647-UPW1A220MDD

0.22uF, 50v; try Nichicon USP1HR22MDD

** This is an unusual bi-polar (no polarity) style capacitor. **

Electrolytic Capacitors (M4152-MA1M PCB)

1000uF, 6.3v (x2); try Panasonic EEU-FM0J102

47uF, 6.3v (x4); try Nichicon UVZ0J470MDD

330uF, 6.3v; try Panasonic EEU-FM0J331

470uF, 6.3v (x2); try Nichicon UVZ0J471MED

100uF, 6.3v; try Nichicon UVZ0J101MDD

3.3uF, 50v; try Panasonic EEU-FC1H3R3

1uF, 50v; try Nichicon 647-UTT1H010MDD

Casio RZ-1

Sample Tone Knobs

10K Pots, straight side exit terminals; try Bourns 3310C-101-103L

** These are adequate but not quite a perfect alignment. Two 0.125″/3.18mm flat-shaft knobs are also recommended for aesthetics. **

Battery Holder

CR2032 Coin Battery Holder/Clip; try 122-7520-GR

Relays

** The RZ-1 contains two similar yet different relays. **

OMRON G2E-187P-H-M 5VDC (mainboard); try NTE R21-5D2-5/6 or HONGFA HFD41-05

OMRON G2VN 237 PL 5VDC (fader board); try OMRON G5V-2-DC5

MT Jack Cable (as an external connector, *NOT* an internal jack replacement)

8-pin DIN male connector, try Kobiconn (171-0278)

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

16V 4700uf; try Nichicon UHE1C472MHD

50v 4.7uf; try Nichicon UHE1H4R7MDD or Panasonic EEU-FC1H4R7

50V 1uf; try Nichicon UKL1H010KDDANA

50V 3.3uf; try Panasonic EEU-FC1H3R3

10V 220uf (x2); try Panasonic FM EEU-FM1A221

16V 47uf (x2); try Nichicon UKL1C470KEDANA

6.3V 470uf (x2); try Nichicon UVZ0J471MED

Larger Electrolytic Capacitors (on mainboard)

6.3V 470uf (x4), try Nichicon UVZ0J471MED

Fuses: 250V 0.5A and 125V 2A

Sockets (optional)

Numerous ICs can use DIP-28 sockets (2.54mm x 15.24mm) when being replaced; try 3M 4828-6000-CP

Yamaha SPX1000

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors (radial)

C19/20/21/22: 330uF 25v; try 647-UHE1E331MPD6 (x4)

C23/24: 1000uF 10V; try 647-UHE1A102MPD6 (x2)

C11 (largest): 100uF 200v; try 647-UPS2D101MHD

C33 (smallest): 1uF 50v; try 647-UTT1H010MDD

Diodes (axial)

D6/D7: 11DQ06, Vishay schottky rectifier diodes — 60v,1.1A; try SB160-E3/54 (x2)

D8: 31DF1, Vishay fast recovery diode; try STTH302RL

Roland JX8P

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C1/2: 35V 4700uf, try Nichicon UPW1V472MHD (x2)

C3: 25V 6800uf, try Nichicon UPW1E682MHD

C4: 50V 1uf, try Nichicon UKL1H010KDDANA

C5/8/9: 16v 100uf, try Nichicon UKL1C101KPDANA (x3)

L/M/H Output Level and/or Memory Protect Switch

10-pin (2×5), 3-way horizontal/right-angle slide switch [SSP323-9PS, Alps]

** This is nearly impossible to find a drop-in replacement for. **

Ensoniq ASR-X

Knobs, Switches, and Encoders

Rotary Encoders (16mm); try Xicon/Alpha 318-ENC160-24P or RE160F-40E3-20A-24P

Tactile Switches (Tact Buttons); try Mountain Switch 101-0664-EV

Ensoniq EPS16+ Rack

PSU Electrolytic Capacitors

C2/10/11/13: 63V 10uF (small); try Nichicon UPW1J100MDD (x4)

C7/12: 63V 470uF (medium), try Nichicon UHE1J471MHD6 (x2)

C3/17/18: 25V 4700uF (large), try Nichicon UHE1E472MHD (x3)

C6/5: 50V 3300uF (jumbo), try Panasonic ECA-1HHG332 (x2)

Floppy Controller

VLSI VL1772-02PC; replace with same or WD1772

DIP28 caddy/socket, 2.54mm x 15.24mm (optional); try 3M 4828-6000-CP

Frontier Tango24

PSU / AC Power Adapter

The large stock external brick-style power adapter can be replaced with a Wearnes WDS 050120 or an MG Electronics MGT-1250. Use a 2.1mm x 5mm barrel jack connector, MG Electronics MGW321MM is a convenient match with the MGT-1250.

** The power supply needs to be about 10VAC, 4A. It is NOT a DC adapter which is what makes it such an unusual and hard-to-find piece! **

Ensoniq DP/2

The power supply uses an odd combination of +5V, +12V and -12V. A traditional ATX computer power supply is relatively easy to modify into a compatible PSU for the DP/2, but must be tricked into powering on and is noisier than the stock PSU because of the fan. A better option is a generic/Meanwell T-30B triple output PSU with a male DIN-6 cable attached.

Battery Holder

CR2032 Coin Battery Holder/Clip; try 122-7520-GR

Access Virus Series (A, B, C, Classic, TI, Indigo)

Knobs, Switches, and Encoders

Tactile Switches (Tact Buttons) [12x12mm, SPST, through-hole, stem height = 7.3mm, 260gf, snap-in, joint stem type]; try ALPS SKHCAC (discontinued), possible alternatives are ALPS SKQEACA010 or OMRON B3F-4055

Rotary Knobs (ALPS 10K Linear Rotary, PCB mount); try ALPS RK11K1140A23