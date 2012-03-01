Roland Alpha Juno 1 (JU-1) Custom Firmware

New firmware has been developed and appears to function properly, but is currently in beta testing. The firmware will be released as soon as it appears to be fully functional and stable under all conditions.

Features

– 16×1 OLED display support

– All Notes Off disabled (butoba style fix)

In some machines, the EPROM is soldered to the PCB. The typical method for EPROM replacement in this case is to simply use flush cutters to snip the EPROM pins which facilitates desoldering. Then install a socket, and finally the new EPROM. Some machines will already have a socket installed which means the OS ROM swap is conveniently solder free.

And yes, the OLED fix for the Alpha Juno 1 is quite similar in concept to Jeroen Oldenhof’s work on the Roland Alpha Juno 2, but the JU-1 and JU-2 are different machines and the ROMs are not interchangeable.

Potentially Supported OLEDs

Vishay 016N001ABPP5N0000 (blue) or O016N001AWPP5N0000 (white) via Mouser, U.S. distributor

Raystar REC001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or REC001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via TME, European distributor

Winstar WEH001601ABPP5N00000 (blue) or WEH001601AWPP5N00000 (white) via Comet, Bulgarian distributor