Valley People Audio Manuals

Allison Research aka Valley Audio aka Valley People aka Valley International was a company specializing in pro audio in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. As the company (in its vintage form, at least) is no longer with us, the owners manuals, service manuals, and schematics are rather hard to find. Here is an archive of a significant portion of such documents:

Valley People – Advantage Model 310 — Audio Noise and Level Meter (with schematics)

Valley People – Model 400 — Single Channel Mic Processor (with schematics)

Valley People – Model 401 — Microphone Processor (no schematics)

Valley People – Model 433 — Compressor, Expander, Gate, Ducker, Limiter (no schematics)

Valley People – Model 440 — Limiter, Compressor, Dynamic Sibilance Processor (with schematics)

Valley People – Model 451 — GATEX (no schematics)

Valley People – Gatex — Four Channel Noise Gate/Expander (with schematics); Alternate Version

Valley People – Model 610 — Dual Compressor/Expander (with schematics)

Valley People – Model 610 — Dial Compressor/Expander (info)

Valley People – Model 730 — DynaMap (no schematics)

Valley People – Model 810 – KEPEX II — Keyable Program Expander (with schematics); Alternate Version

Valley People – Model 815 — Dynamic Sibilance Processor (no schematics)

Valley People – Model 816 – Leveller – Audio Level Controller (with schematics)

Valley People – Dynamite/Dyna-mite (with schematics); Alternate Version

Valley People – Dynamite (schematics, high quality)

Valley People – Gain-Brain 700 (schematics, high quality)

Valley People – Gain-Brain 700 (info)

Valley People – Gain-Brain II — Variable Ratio Limiter (with schematics)

Valley People – KEPEX Series (info)

Valley People – KEPEX II (info)

Valley People – KEPEX 500 (info)

Valley People – KEPEX 501 (info)

Valley People – KEPEX 508 & 516 (info)

Valley People – KEPEX 500 & Gain-Brain (schematics, low quality)

Valley People – Maxi-Q/Maxi Q — Equalizer (with schematics)

Valley People – Mini-Q/Mini Q (info)

Valley People – PR-2 & PR-10 (info)

Valley People – RM160 & CM001 (info)

Valley People – Series 800 (info)

Valley People – VCA1 (with schematics)