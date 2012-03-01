Yamaha A-Series Factory Sound Library

The Yamaha A5000 and A4000 came bundled with a set of 9 sample CD-ROMs and an additional data CD with editing utilities.
A5000/4000 Tools CD-ROM Contents
– XGWorks lite v3.0
– A5000/A4000 Editor
– Yamaha Wave Editor TWE v2.2
– Yamaha CBX Driver
– 98 tracks of CD audio filled with samples
Professional Sound Library
PSLCD-101 – Piano / Keyboards
PSLCD-102 – Guitar / Bass
PSLCD-103 – Brass-Wind Instruments
PSLCD-104 – String / Choir
PSLCD-105 – Real Drums
PSLCD-106 – World-Latin Instruments
PSLCD-201 – Syntraxx / Loops
PSLCD-202 – DJ-Producer Tool Kit
Standards CD-ROM (grand pianos, organs, brass, strings, woodwinds, guitars, drums, etc.)
A5000 – Guide to Accompanying Disks
