Yamaha A-Series Factory Sound Library

The Yamaha A5000 and A4000 came bundled with a set of 9 sample CD-ROMs and an additional data CD with editing utilities.

A5000/4000 Tools CD-ROM Contents

– XGWorks lite v3.0

– A5000/A4000 Editor

– Yamaha Wave Editor TWE v2.2

– Yamaha CBX Driver

– 98 tracks of CD audio filled with samples

Professional Sound Library

PSLCD-101 – Piano / Keyboards

PSLCD-102 – Guitar / Bass

PSLCD-103 – Brass-Wind Instruments

PSLCD-104 – String / Choir

PSLCD-105 – Real Drums

PSLCD-106 – World-Latin Instruments

PSLCD-201 – Syntraxx / Loops

PSLCD-202 – DJ-Producer Tool Kit

Standards CD-ROM (grand pianos, organs, brass, strings, woodwinds, guitars, drums, etc.)

A5000 – Guide to Accompanying Disks

